WOW-token (WOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.79

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.66 million and $2.79 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00009947 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00026495 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000369 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02845799 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $6.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

