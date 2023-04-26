Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 330,188 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 92,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,797,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $110,204,000 after acquiring an additional 926,729 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. 5,730,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,849,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.