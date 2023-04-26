Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 878.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. 70,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,959. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

