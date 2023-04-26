Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.90. 339,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

