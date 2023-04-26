Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $73.28. 66,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,900. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $74.11.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

