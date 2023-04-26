Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,171 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $6.13 on Wednesday, reaching $238.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,664. The firm has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.00. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

