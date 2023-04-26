Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 2,192 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 106,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB remained flat at $31.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4,954,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,561,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

