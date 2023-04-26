WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $33.91 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 28208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.33.

The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.30 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,838,000 after buying an additional 89,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

See Also

