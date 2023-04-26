WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,041,600 shares, an increase of 145.4% from the March 31st total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,472.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSPOF shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

WSP Global stock remained flat at $132.36 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $132.36.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

