Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.92-4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on WH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. 1,344,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $91.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

