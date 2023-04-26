Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Down 94.5% in April

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,900 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the March 31st total of 10,274,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance

XIAXF remained flat at $2.28 during trading on Wednesday. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

Get Xiabuxiabu Catering Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xiabuxiabu Catering Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiabuxiabu Catering Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.