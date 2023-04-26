XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

XOMA Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:XOMAP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. 1,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139. XOMA has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.