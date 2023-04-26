XRP (XRP) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001596 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XRP has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market cap of $24.26 billion and $1.61 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,988,998,998 coins and its circulating supply is 51,750,810,378 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger, a digital asset that aims to offer fast and green transactions, and to be a practical cryptocurrency for financial services. It can handle thousands of transactions per second, relies on hundreds of validators, and is designed to complement traditional payment methods. All 100 billion XRP were distributed at creation, with some going to its creators and others being sent out through gifts and giveaways. Ripple, a for-profit company founded in 2012, plays a critical role in developing the XRP Ledger and its ecosystem, and promotes the use of XRP through its RippleNet product, which offers connections to financial institutions worldwide and uses XRP for cross-border transactions. Notable individuals involved in creating XRP include Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto, and Chris Larsen, who also co-founded OpenCoin (later rebranded as Ripple).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

