YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

YIT Oyj Price Performance

YIT Oyj stock remained flat at C$1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. YIT Oyj has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61.

YIT Oyj Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. YIT Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

YIT Oyj Company Profile

YIT Oyj engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following segments: Housing Finland and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEE); Housing Russia; Business Premises; Infrastructure; Partnership Properties; and Other Items. The Housing Finland & CEE segment constructs and develops apartments and entire residential areas.

