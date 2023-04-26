Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for ABM Industries in a report issued on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

ABM has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

ABM Industries stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,507,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,206,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,798,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,882,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $135,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,457.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

