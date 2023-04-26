Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Ralph Lauren in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

RL stock opened at $112.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

