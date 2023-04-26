Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Up 334.5% in April

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 334.5% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZLNDY. HSBC upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zalando from €27.00 ($30.00) to €33.00 ($36.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Trading Up 2.6 %

ZLNDY stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,560. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zalando has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.