Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. 122,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 560,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $222,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 503,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,204,103.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $222,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 503,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,204,103.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $77,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 871,657 shares in the company, valued at $17,799,235.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $422,060 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,221,000.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

