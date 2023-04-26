Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Zentek stock remained flat at $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. 8,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,640. The firm has a market cap of $147.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. Zentek has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Zentek in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Zentek in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentek in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentek in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

