ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report released on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE:ZIM opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.17 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 402,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 184,025 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $6.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 145.70%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.74%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.