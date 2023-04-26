Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,159 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,287,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,858 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 366,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,322. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $140.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 126.42, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

