Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $139.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.42, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $140.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.71.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.19.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

