Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.11 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.07). 12,746 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 10,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.16).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Zinc Media Group alerts:

Zinc Media Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.92. The company has a market cap of £19.61 million, a P/E ratio of -642.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.30.

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Television and Zinc Communicate. The Television segment engages in the production of television and radio content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.