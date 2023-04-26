Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

