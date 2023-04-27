10,000 Shares in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Bought by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Immersion in the third quarter worth about $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immersion by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMMR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immersion in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of Immersion stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 150,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 million. Immersion had a net margin of 79.73% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

