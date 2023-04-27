10,088 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Purchased by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 63,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,407. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

