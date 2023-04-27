11,910 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $151.18 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

