14,258 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,258 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.22. 1,177,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

