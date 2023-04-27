14,860 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,929,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,493,709. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.