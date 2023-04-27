1,535 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,538. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $121.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.62 and a 200-day moving average of $202.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

