15,400 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 90,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,622,160,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 912.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.91. 722,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,454. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

