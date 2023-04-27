17,795 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,325 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,743 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

