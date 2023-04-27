17,887 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.50. 1,211,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,142,751. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.