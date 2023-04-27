1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.32

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.32 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 47.66 ($0.60). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 37,532 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,700.00 and a beta of 0.32.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

