1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 4,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

1st Colonial Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $56.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Get 1st Colonial Bancorp alerts:

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 22.57%.

Institutional Trading of 1st Colonial Bancorp

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Get Rating ) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC owned about 2.04% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.