2,007 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.36. The company had a trading volume of 437,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,296. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

