2,052 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,052 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $199.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.15 and its 200-day moving average is $171.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $221.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.