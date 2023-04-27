27,387 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,596,000 after buying an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,773,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 449,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,049,000 after buying an additional 312,505 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.88.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

