2,818 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $1,170,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $360,368,610,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Aflac by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.