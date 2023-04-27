2,842 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.74. 1,124,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,217. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $295.00.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

