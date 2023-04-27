298,908 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Bought by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 298,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,000. Li Auto makes up 1.9% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 66.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

