346,772 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 346,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $18.33.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

