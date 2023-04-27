36,128 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,776,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,876,390,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,255 shares of company stock worth $12,435,622. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $209.40 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.