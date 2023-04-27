3,927 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,950 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,210,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 482,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 515,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,348,000 after purchasing an additional 78,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.63. 5,180,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,643,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.