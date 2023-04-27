3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,445.10

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,445.10 ($18.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,732.50 ($21.64). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,732.50 ($21.64), with a volume of 987,620 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on III. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.29) to GBX 2,275 ($28.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 467.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,639.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,449.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

In related news, insider David Hutchison acquired 14,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,634 ($20.41) per share, with a total value of £229,985.50 ($287,230.55). Also, insider Jasi Halai bought 3,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($19.61) per share, with a total value of £49,737.60 ($62,117.65). 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

