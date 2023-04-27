3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50 to $9.00 EPS.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,336. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.09. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

