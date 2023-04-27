3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50 to $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -6% to -2% yr/yr or $32.175 billion to $33.544 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.91 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

