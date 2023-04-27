3M (NYSE:MMM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. 3M updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50 to $9.00 EPS.

3M Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE MMM traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.35. 1,866,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.09.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

