502,403 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 502,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,718,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $661,865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $507,648,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after acquiring an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ELV traded up $11.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $463.38. 581,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.85.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.