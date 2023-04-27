50,894 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,554,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.6% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.19 on Thursday, hitting $410.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,628. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $308.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

